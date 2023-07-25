Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police busted a fake currency racket operating in Guwahati.

The team arrested two individuals, Imdadur Rahman and Rubul Ali, in connection with the counterfeit currency case from Navoday Path in the Hengerabari area.

They also found a “fake” currency printing machine used to create fake notes with the accused.

The recovered counterfeit currency was in Rs 500 denomination. The team also recovered real currency amounting to Rs 70,500 from them.

These notes were circulated in the market through various sources.

The accused were allegedly involved in duping people using the currency printer that according to a source did not work as they claim.

The police are now investigating the issue as to how they got involved in the crime.