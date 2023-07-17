Shillong: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) in Meghalaya on Monday said that it will soon hold another round of peace talks with the government.

The council’s representative, Sadon Blah, expressed optimism, stating that recent developments have been moving in the right direction.

Blah revealed that multiple rounds of meetings, both official and unofficial, have taken place.

Also Read: Assam | Ex-Minister Rajen Gohain died on June 21: Wikipedia

He further highlighted the absence of any negative sentiments during the discussions, although some technical issues needed to be addressed.

Blah added that the peace talks were still on track and would occur at the earliest possible time despite hurdles.

He acknowledged that Advisor MHA Northeast (Retd IPS) AK Mishra, who is overseeing the process, had a busy schedule, but this would not deter the talks from progressing.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan files FIR against Assam CM over controversial remarks

He also hinted at a positive development, stating that a major phase of the peace talks is likely to be concluded by the end of the year.

Regarding the sensitive issue of amnesty for HNLC cadres involved in criminal cases, Blah mentioned that the government was actively working on it.

However, he refrained from providing further details pending clarification on the matter.