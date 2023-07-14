Shillong: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has expressed the commitment of the Centre, Meghalaya government, and the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) towards reaching a conclusive outcome in the peace talks.

Speaking to reporters, he said that all parties are serious about making the talks a success.

The official talks have already commenced, with the government awaiting the completion of certain processes from previous rounds of negotiations.

While stating that the talks are in the early stages, the Deputy CM said asked the journalist to “refrain from inquiring about the HNLC’s demand for amnesty”.

According to reports, during the initial round of peace talks held on June 24, the HNLC put forth its request for the withdrawal of all criminal cases against its leaders and members, citing the necessity of amnesty to advance the peace process.

Sadon K Blah, the representative of the outfit and president of the HNNF, highlighted the importance of granting amnesty for resolving the conflict.

The HNLC seeks amnesty for cases filed against its leaders and members by both the Central and State governments.

It is worth noting that only one case, which includes charge-sheeted individuals such as the HNLC chairman Bobby Marwein and general secretary-cum-publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw, has been registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Central government.