Imphal: In the ongoing communal violence in Manipur, a total of 295 weapons of various types have been looted from Churachandpur police station.

This is in addition to over 500 guns that were looted from the Gun House on May 3, the day the clashes started.

On Thursday, a total of six bunkers were destroyed and one arm, 110 ammunition, and one wireless set were recovered during an operation conducted by the state police and central forces in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts in Manipur.

A total of 123 checkpoints were installed in different districts and police detained 535 persons in connection with violations of the curfew imposed at different locations across the state.

The looted weapons included 154 numbers of 303 rifles, 71 SLRs, 27 Insas rifles, 27 submachine guns, 11 AK rifles, and 5 51 MM motors.

The police are on high alert and have stepped up security measures in the affected areas. They are also conducting raids to recover the remaining weapons and apprehend the culprits.

The communal violence in Manipur has claimed at least 130 lives and displaced thousands of people. The clashes have been sparked by a long-standing dispute between the Kuki and Meitei communities over land rights.

The Manipur government has urged the people to maintain peace and harmony and has appealed to the leaders of the two communities to resolve their differences through dialogue.