R Vanramchhuanga resigned as the vice president of the Mizoram unit of BJP over attacks on churches in Manipur.

In his computer-typed resignation letter, Vanramchhuanga claimed that the Manipur and central governments ‘supported’ the demolition of churches in neighbouring Manipur.

“I do believe that massive demolition of Christian churches in Manipur was supported by the state (Manipur) and central authorities,” Vanramchhuanga stated in the resignation letter.

He added: “To protest against this act of criminal injustice to the Christians and the Christian religion, I do hereby submit my resignation as the state vice president, BJP Mizoram Pradesh with immediate effect.”

Vanramchhuanga submitted his resignation letter to Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka.

He also claimed that as many as 357 churches across Manipur were “burnt to ashes by Meitei militants” during the ethnic clashes in the state since May 3.

“Due to the recent outbreak of ethnic conflict in Manipur state 357 (three hundred and fifty seven) Christian churches, pastor quarters and office buildings belonging to different churches were burnt into ashes by Meitei militants,” the Mizoram BJP leader stared in his resignation letter.

Vanramchhuanga further slammed the central government for ‘failing’ to condemn torching of churches in Manipur.

“The central government has not expressed any word to condemn burning of Christian churches,” Mizoram BJP leader Vanramchhuanga said.