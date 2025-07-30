Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw and Pakke Kessang districts have emerged as national leaders in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), recording impressive enrollment progress.

According to the latest report from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, released on July 25, Anjaw district has surpassed its target by an impressive 354%, securing the top spot nationwide. Pakke Kessang followed closely with 313%, claiming the second position in India.

This outstanding performance has propelled Arunachal Pradesh from the bottom ranks to 6th place overall, improving the state’s standing among all states and union territories in the PMMVY rankings.

Other districts, including Lower Dibang Valley (147%), Lower Siang (114%), and East Siang (61%), have also exceeded their targets.

However, some districts, such as Shi-Yomi, Lower Subansiri, and Leparada, have seen less than 10% progress. To address this, officials are intensifying efforts to boost outreach and registration in these areas.

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) is a flagship scheme by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, designed to support pregnant women and lactating mothers, especially those from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

The program offers maternity benefits for the first two children, with special emphasis on the second child if it is a girl.

Authorities remain optimistic about achieving full coverage across all 28 districts, supported by a renewed focus on grassroots implementation and awareness campaigns.