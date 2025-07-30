Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Electrician and Electrician on temporary basis.

Name of post : Senior Electrician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class X pass

Experience : At least 5 years in a reputed organisation/under registered electrical class – I/II contractor

Technical Skills : Valid Workman Permit – Low power installation (wiring & service line not exceeding 650volt) issued by the government licencing authority – Class A. Valid Supervisor

licence LT and HT (Overhead & Underground) issued by the government licencing authority.

Name of post : Electrician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class X pass

Experience : At least 3 years in a reputed organisation/under registered electrical class – I/II contractor

Technical Skills : Valid Workman Licence – Low power installation (wiring & service line upto 230

volt) issued by the government licencing authority

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th August 2025 at 9:00 am at The Administrative Building, NIT Silchar, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates are to appear for Walk-in-interview with the filled in application form as per prescribed format and all the testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here