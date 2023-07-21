Imphal: “Appalled and shocked with disbelief” over the Manipur video horror, the North East Students’ Organization (NESO), has urged different indigenous communities in the entire northeast to maintain peace and brotherhood to further strengthen age-old relationships.

In a statement jointly signed by Samuel B Jyrwa, Chairman of NESO, and Mutsikhoyo Yhaba, Secretary General of NESO, the organization said that in every conflict or riot, women and children are the most vulnerable and frequently preyed upon.

“Atrocities against helpless women and children, including the abuse of their modesty and dignity, at any time and even during war, should never be condoned and should be condemned by one and all. NESO demands that all culprits involved in the senseless act should be arrested, and stringent punishment should be meted out to them”, it said.

NESO urged the different indigenous communities in Manipur and the entire northeast to maintain peace and brotherhood to further strengthen the age-old relationships that have been developed over generations.

The organization said it was appalled and shocked by the recent video circulated on social media, where two Kuki women were forcibly stripped, assaulted, and made to parade naked in full public view in Manipur.

“Such acts are outrageous, barbaric, and inhumane, and are unacceptable in a civilized society. The fact that these women had to endure such an ordeal and disgrace in the most despicable manner is enough to send shivers down the spine of every right-thinking individual”, it said.

NESO is a conglomeration of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Mizo Zorlai Pawl (MZP), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), and Tripura Students’ Federation (TSF).