GUWAHATI: The Northeast Students’ Organisation (NESO) has questioned the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The NESO also questioned the central government for ‘inaction’ to resolve the clashes and violence in Manipur.

“The NESO squarely blames both the state and central governments for their utter failure in controlling and stopping violence (in Manipur) even after more than 45 days of conflict,” the students’ body stated.

It added: “NESO expresses shock and surprise at the Prime Minister for maintaining a state of silence till date on the happenings in Manipur.”

“His total silence will only further alienate the indigenous people of the Northeast,” the NESO stated in a statement.

The NESO has also urged the people of Manipur to maintain peace and hoped that normalcy will return to the state soon.

“NESO appeals to the citizens of Manipur to not believe and spread fake news, misinformation and false propaganda, which will only worsen the situation,” the students’ body said.

It added: “The NESO would like to express its deep sense of sorrow at the ongoing incidents of violence resulting in the loss of precious lives and destruction of properties.”

The students’ body also informed that it will hold candle-light marches in all the capital cities of the Northeast states on June 28 while appealing for peace in Manipur.

The Northeast Students’ Organisation (NESO) comprises of eight top students’ bodies from seven Northeast states.

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) are members of NESO.