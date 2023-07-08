Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union East Jaintia Hills District unit has opposed the government’s proposal of establishing a railway line in Khliehriat in Meghalaya citing the possibility of influx.

The union argues that the rights of the indigenous people are yet to be safeguarded adequately in the state, despite the continuous influx of outsiders.

According to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, a study has been conducted on railway connectivity towards Khliehriat, the district headquarters of East Jaintia Hills.

However, the Khasi Students’ Union recently met with the Deputy Commissioner of the district to express their concerns.

They submitted a letter stating that they would not welcome the project unless strict laws were enacted to address the massive inflow of people from outside the state and neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh.

In a statement released, the union cautioned the government against rushing into railway development.

Instead, they urged the authorities to prioritise the construction of good roads, improvements in healthcare and education, and other essential services.

“The union firmly believes that talks of initiating railways should be halted until laws protecting the minority communities are firmly established. We have opposed the government’s intentions since 1988 and will continue to do so unless new measures are proposed,” the union declared.

It should be noted that the Khasi Students’ Union previously opposed the Tetelia to Byrnihat railway project, which was subsequently halted in 2016.

The organisation has also called upon local leaders and public representatives to join them in opposing the railway project.

Expressing hope that the representatives of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) will unite in their opposition, the union has submitted a letter of protest.

They are scheduled to meet with the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of JHADC, Thombor Shiwat, to urge him not to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the North East Frontier Railway (NFR).