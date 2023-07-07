IMPHAL: Few of the Naga tribes, who live near the areas that have been affected by the ongoing conflict between the Kukis and the Meiteis in Manipur, are being subjected to harassment and ill-treatment by miscreants belonging to the two communities.

This was claimed by the United Naga Council (UNC), an apex body of the 20 Naga tribes.

“It is very unfortunate that a few Naga tribes who live in close proximity with both the warring communities at the periphery and foothills have been harassed, mishandled, ill-treated and intimidated to carry out certain tasks involuntarily,” it said.

UNC has stated that the Nagas keep a neutral position in regards to the ongoing violence in the Northeast state of Manipur.

It warned that the Nagas must not be dragged into the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The UNC, in a statement, stated that some organisations with vested interests have been trying to drag the Nagas into the ongoing conflict between the Kukis and the Meiteis in the strife-torn Manipur.

“The UNC has been playing a neutral role without taking any side. One should be mindful that nothing can be hidden in this digital era and the perpetrators involved in exacerbating the deeply rooted conflict is advised to come out clean before the damage is done,” said the UNC.

Although relative peace prevails in violence-ravaged Manipur, sporadic incidents of firing continue to be reported from the state.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 150 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.