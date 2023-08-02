MANGALDOI: Two persons have been arrested by the police in the case relating to arms training given by right-winged Hindutva group Bajrang Dal to around 400 youths of Assam recently.

The arrests were made by the Assam police after a case was registered in connection with the arms training programme organised by the Bajrang Dal.

The Bajrang Dal, between July 27 and July 30, had conducted an arms training camp for youths from different parts of Assam at a school in Mangaldoi, under Darrang district of Assam.

Both the persons arrested in the case are engaged with the school, where the arms training camp of Bajrang Dal was organised, in different capacities.

While one of the arrested person identified as Hemanta Payeng is the president of the school’s managing committee.

On the other hand, the other arrested person – Ratan Das is a staffer at the school, police in Darrang district of Assam informed.

However, Hemanta Payeng also filed an FIR claiming that one Abhijit Ghosh sought permission from him to organise a yoga camp at the school from July 27.

Payeng said that he came to know about the arms training camp of the Bajrang Dal only from news in the media.

Video of the arms training camp of Bajrang Dal went viral on social media platforms, where youths from different parts of Assam were seen being trained with firearms.

The video of the arms training camp of Bajrang Dal in Assam triggered criticism and outrage towards the state government and Darrang district administration.

A case was registered at the Mangaldoi police station in Assam under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).