GUWAHATI: The long cherished dream of Diphu, the headquarter of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, will get realized on Friday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a total of ninety one 100 watt Frequency Modulation (FM) transmitters across the country, from his residence at 10:30 am.

An event to celebrate the occasion is being organized in the premises of All India Radio (AIR), Diphu.

It will be the first FM transmitter of the Karbi Anglong hills area.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, Member of Parliament Horen Sing Bey, Padma Shri awardee Dhaneswar Engti besides other senior government officials and dignitaries will be present during the occasion.

There is an unprecedented enthusiasm among the youth of the hill district who will now enjoy FM quality Radio transmission from their own town.

The Diphu FM transmitter will operate on FM frequency 100.1 MHz and will bring to the people a bouquet of various programmes of entertainment and education.

The 100 watt transmitter is expected to be heard in around 400 square kilometre area besides benefitting thousands of listeners in the town and nearby villages.