NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 91 FM transmitters of 100 W on Friday (April 28, 2023) at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

The inauguration will give a further boost to radio connectivity in the country.

The government has been committed to enhance FM connectivity in the country.

The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 states and two union territories.

A special focus of this expansion has been on enhancing coverage in Aspirational Districts and in border areas.

The states and UTs which are covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

With this expansion of AIR’s FM service, an additional two crore people, who did-not have access to the medium, will now be covered.

It will result in expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area.

Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the important role which radio plays in reaching out to the masses.

To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience, Prime Minister started Mann ki Baat programme, which is now nearing its landmark 100th episode.

