IMPHAL: Political chicanery and internal rumbling within the ruling BJP-led government headed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh appeared to have overshadowed and anointed soothing balms at least at present on Thursday.

The BJP national spokesperson and Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra chaired a BJP leaders’ meeting at its head office in Imphal.

The meeting drew attention towards the 100th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which will be broadcast worldwide by the BJP leader and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30, 2023, keeping overshadowing the voices of dissent against Chief Minister N Biren Singh, especially after four BJP MLAs resigned from their respective administrative posts in different government agencies recently.

The meeting was attended by all the BJP MLAs.

BJP has 32 elected legislators after the Assembly election result was declared in March 2022.

But the number has reached 56 in the sixty-member state Assembly as of today.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the BJP meeting presided by the national spokesperson of BJP, Sambit Patra in the presence of the president of BJP Manipur Pradesh, A Sharda Devi, ministers, MLAs, and karyakartas at the state BJP head office.

The meeting deliberated on the ongoing preparations for the 100th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which will be broadcast worldwide on April 30, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ has touched the lives of millions of individuals not only in the country but across the globe.

The meeting also appealed to all to tune in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ this Sunday at 11 am.

Later, Manipur CM accompanied the national spokesperson of the BJP, Dr Sambit Patra as he painted the lotus symbol of the BJP at the BJP office as a part of the ongoing preparations for the 100th edition of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Upon his arrival at Imphal on Wednesday afternoon, the BJP leader called on Governor Anusuiya Uikey and held a discussion on several issues including political development in the state.

At the Imphal airport, the BJP national leader was accorded a warm welcome.

Manipur Pradesh president A Sharda, ministers Nemcha Kipgen, Awangbow Newmai, and Khashim Vashum along with the party’s office bearers accorded a warm welcome to the BJP leader at Imphal international airport.

Later, in the evening, the visiting leader chaired a meeting of BJP Manipur Pradesh office bearers and district presidents.

He held discussion on issues related to the party’s organization as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The gesture is our reaffirmation and commitment to the core values and ideals behind the Lotus symbol,” the CM said on his Twitter on Thursday.

Earlier, there was a visit at Shri Shri Govinda ji temple, Imphal East with BJP North-East In-charge, Dr Sambit Patra, and state BJP president, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi.

