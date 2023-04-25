NEW DELHI: Nearly 96 per cent of the population is aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, according to a survey conducted by Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak.

The programme has reached 100 crore people who are aware and have listened to the programme at least once.

These statistics were revealed in an exhaustive study commissioned by Prasar Bharati and conducted by Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak.

Also read: Mann ki Baat: PM Modi terms Arunachal Pradesh Airgun Surrender Campaign as “unique”

The findings of the study were brought out in a press conference by Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati and Dheeraj P Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak.

Sharma, speaking about the findings of the study further said 23 crore people tune in to the programme regularly while another 41 crore constitute an occasional audience that has the scope of being converted into a regular audience.

The report delves into the reasons behind the popularity of PM’s radio broadcast and lists out the most liked characteristics that hook people to the broadcast.

A powerful and decisive leadership that speaks to establish an emotional connect with the audience is cited as reason for the following of the programme.

Also read: Picture of flying boat in Meghalaya draws PM Modi’s attention, mentions in Mann Ki Baat

The Prime Minister has been credited by the population of the country as knowledgeable and having sympathetic and empathetic approach.

Directly engagement with the citizens and guidance is also cited as a reason for the trust the programme has established.

The study has tried to gauge the impact ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has had on the population over the 99 editions so far.

It states that a majority of listeners have become aware of governments working and 73 per cent are optimistic and feel the country is going to progress.

Also read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds people of Kaziranga for rise in water birds’ count, Jadav Payeng, temples of Assam

Fiftyeight per cent of listeners have responded saying their living conditions have improved while a similar number have reported increased trust in Government.

The general sentiment towards the Government can be gauged from the fact that 63 per cent people have said their approach to the Government has become positive and 60 per cent have shown interest in working for nation building as per the survey.

The study distributes the audience across three platforms with 44.7 per cent people tuning in to the programme on a TV while 37.6 per cent access it on a mobile device.

Viewing the programme is favoured over listening to it, as 62 per cent of the respondents between the age of 19 to 34 preferred watching it on a TV.

Also read: PM Modi mentions Manipur’s innovator Tongbram Bijay Shanti in Mann Ki Baat

Hindi grabs a major chunk of listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with 65 per cent audience preferring it over any other language while English comes in at second place with 18 per cent.