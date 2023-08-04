Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the redevelopment of 37 railway stations across Assam and the Northeast on August 6 under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. The scheme aims to develop 1,309 railway stations across India.

Of the 37 stations in the Northeast, 32 are in Assam, three are in Tripura, and one each is in Nagaland and Meghalaya. The stations to be redeveloped include Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Silchar, Agartala, Shillong, Dimapur, and Imphal.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a comprehensive plan for the redevelopment of railway stations.

It includes improving the amenities at stations, such as access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lifts/escalators, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products, passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, and landscaping.

The scheme also includes improving the building, integrating the station with the city, multi-modal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballast less tracks, “Roof Plazas”, and creation of city centers at the station.

The redevelopment of these 37 railway stations in the Northeast is a major initiative by the government to improve the infrastructure in the region. It will provide better facilities to passengers and boost the economy of the region.

The foundation stone laying ceremony will be held at Guwahati Railway Station on August 6 at 11:00 AM. The event will be attended by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other dignitaries.