Tura: The body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a pool of blood behind her house in West Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

The incident was reported from the Jengrapara area of Bikonggre under Phulbari police station on Thursday evening.

Her throat was slit and her head was almost decapitated, said a police source.

The incident took place when the entire family had gone out to attend a funeral and she had come back home to check on the lights.

However, after the parents got home they only found the girl’s dead body.

It has also been suspected that she was raped before being murdered.

The police have initiated an investigation.

The prime suspect in the case is one of the neighbours who allegedly has been missing since the incident.