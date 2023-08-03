TURA: One of the key conspirators in the Tura violence case in Meghalaya has been arrested.

Rakhi Sangma, a BJP Mahila Morcha leader, has been arrested – who has been identified as a key conspirator of the Tura violence in Meghalaya.

She was arrested by the Meghalaya police after a nine-day long man hunt.

The BJP leader was arrested from Nishangram in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya near the Assam border.

“She was spotted inside a forest close to a river,” SP of West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya VS Rathore.

Rakhi had reportedly fled with her husband to Nishangram area after the Tura violence.

She was identified as a key conspirator following an investigation into the case by the Meghalaya police.