SHILLONG: President of the Meghalaya unit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) – Charles Pyngrope has called for an independent probe into the incident of violence in Tura town on July 24.

“We can’t afford to be barbarians in a civilised society. It is a disgrace to the state as a whole and such things should never have happened,” said Meghalaya TMC chief Charles Pyngrope.

He added: “An independent probe will definitely go well down with the people of Meghalaya because we also want to know the truth as to who committed (the violence).”

The Meghalaya TMC chief also urged political parties in the state to not politicise the incident.

“Let us nor politicise the matter. Let law take its own course,” Pyngrope said.

It may be mentioned here that on July 24, a mob of around 500 men tried to storm into the mini secretariat building in Tura town of Meghalaya, while chief minister Conrad Sangma was inside.

During the unprecedented violence at Tura in Meghalaya on July 24, over 20 government vehicles were damaged.

Earlier, Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi had claimed that the violence in Tura town on July 24 evening was a possible ‘assassination’ attempt on chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“It was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack the chief minister and to damage him physically,” Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi had said on July 25.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had also said that arrests made in connection with the unprecedented violence at Tura town in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on July 24 were based on evidences gathered during course of investigations into the incident.

“The evidence is clear because the video recordings are there, and based on these footages the actions were taken,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Several leaders of political parties in Meghalaya were arrested by the police and named in the FIR in connection with the Tura violence.

Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard Marak has been named in FIR on Tura violence.

An ex-militant turned politician Bernard Marak is among the several leaders of political parties – TMC and BJP – from Meghalaya to be named in the FIR.

Besides Bernard Marak, 15 other BJP leaders and 18 TMC leaders have been named in the Meghalaya police’s FIR.

Among other notable names to be arrested in the Tura violence case is Meghalaya TMC leader Richard Marak.

Richard Marak is a close aide of former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma.