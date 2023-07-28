TURA: Accused in the sensational Tura violence incident in Meghalaya – TMC leader Richard Marak – has been hospitalised.

Meghalaya TMC leader Richard Marak was hospitalised at the Tura civil hospital in West Garo Hills district after he suddenly fell ill.

Marak fell ill while being in custody of the Meghalaya police at Tura in West Garo Hills district.

The Meghalaya TMC leader was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in the attack by miscreants on the mini secretariat in Tura town on July 24.

It may be mentioned here that Richard Marak is a close aide of former Meghalaya CM and senior TMC leader Mukul Sangma.

A mob of around 500 men tried to storm into the mini secretariat building in Tura town of Meghalaya, while chief minister Conrad Sangma was inside.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Friday (July 28), said that arrests made thus far in connection with the Tura violence incident are based on evidence.

“The evidence is clear because the video recordings are there, and based on these footages the actions were taken,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Earlier, Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi had claimed that the violence in Tura town on July 24 evening was a possible ‘assassination’ attempt on chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“It was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack the chief minister and to damage him physically,” said Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi in Shillong on July 25.