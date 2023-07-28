Shillong: A gang of four masked robbers looted a petrol pump located at Smit Village in Shillong, Meghalaya but using “fake” firearms.

As per reports, the robbers were in camouflage uniforms when they entered the Pyngrope Service Station in the Urmasi area.

The robbers took out the “firearms” and pointed to the persons on duty.

They then asked the people at the station for money and fled with Rs 3.6 lakh in cash.

However, on further investigation by the police, it was found that the robbers had used fake guns to threaten the pump attendants.

The police have initiated an investigation in connection with the robbery.

CCTV footage of all nearby areas is being scrutinized by the police to check for traces.