Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced plans for the establishment of a Police Commissionerate in Shillong to effectively address law and order issues in the capital city.

The Chief Minister said that there is a need for a dedicated Commissionerate in Shillong.

He highlighted that a majority of the law and order situations originate in the city, making it essential to have a specialized unit to ensure the maintenance of proper law and order.

“The Commissionerate, which we are planning to have in Shillong, will focus on efficiently handling law and order in the capital city,” he stated, expressing confidence in the upcoming establishment of this crucial entity.

To strengthen the police force across the state, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stressed the urgency of recruiting additional personnel. Despite having various outposts and police stations, the manpower currently available is insufficient to yield desired results at the grassroots level.

Also Read: Assam: Two elephants mysteriously found dead in Nagaon

“We have identified around 2000 vacant posts that need to be filled without delay. To address this shortfall, a rapid recruitment process will be initiated. We are aiming to fill all 2000 positions within the next six to nine months”, he revealed.

Also Read: ‘NEDA has failed’: Assam Congress slams CM Himanta Sarma over Manipur horror

Highlighting the significance of this recruitment drive, the Chief Minister emphasized that it would not only bolster the state’s law enforcement capabilities but also create employment opportunities for the younger generation.

Urging the Director-General and Chairman of the Recruitment Board to expedite the hiring process, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his hope that the vacancies would be filled at the earliest possible time.