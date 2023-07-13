SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Thursday (July 13), met president of the Voice of People’s Party (VPP) Ardent Basawïamoit in Shillong.

Several issues pertaining to the state of Meghalaya were discussed during the course of the meeting.

Besides VPP chief Ardent Basawïamoit, other senior party leaders were also present in the meeting with the Meghalaya chief minister.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma termed the meeting as ‘productive’.

“Had a productive meeting with VPP chief Ardent Basawïamoit and party leaders,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“I appreciate their valuable input and concerns for the well-being of our people,” the Meghalaya CM said.

He added: “As a government, we welcome suggestions and feedback from all parties.”

“Together, we can work towards the overall growth and welfare of our state,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.