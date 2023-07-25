Guwahati: In connection with the mob violence that erupted in Tura on July 24, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former youth Congress chief Richard Marak was apprehended on Tuesday.

The violent incident occurred during a meeting between Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and ACHIK members when a mob attacked both police personnel and civilians, a police source said.

The violent clash resulted in numerous injuries to police personnel and property damage, prompting the district administration to impose Section 144 in the affected area.

The Tura police disclosed that Richard Marak had allegedly conspired to disrupt the talks and instigate trouble during the event.

It is worth noting that Richard Marak is known to be a close aide of the former chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma.

In the recent 2023 elections, Marak contested against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma from the South Tura constituency.

Earlier at least 18 people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Protests demanding Tura be named the winter capital of Meghalaya turned ugly on Monday (July 24) evening.

A mob of unruly protestors, on July 24 evening, gheraoed the office of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma in Tura and pelted stones.

Security personnel sustained injuries during stone pelting by the protestors.

Security personnel resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was reportedly in office when the mob of unruly protestors started pelting stones.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma interacted with the members of the organisations, who were on a hunger strike demanding Tura be named the winter capital of the state.