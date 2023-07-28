Shillong: Justice (Retired) BP Katakey said that Meghalaya would be auctioning around 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal soon.

The retired judge appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to recommend measures in compliance with the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, further informed that the state has these 3.5 MT of coal stored at various depots.

Additionally, an expected 1.5 metric tonnes is also supposed to arrive within the next 10 days

With the additional coal, the state would have a stockpile to 5 lakh MT up for auction.

The coal is set to be auctioned within the next two weeks, he added.

Apart from the coal that is to be autioned, Justice Katakey revealed that around 18 lakh metric tonnes of coal have mysteriously disappeared in the recent times.

While an affidavit previously declared the presence of 32 lakh MT of coal in Meghalaya, subsequent committee findings suggested 19 lakh MT, and a joint survey estimated 14 lakhs MT.

An investigation in this matter is also expected to be called soon.

He also added that there are multiple cases of illegal coal mining and transportation in the state which are being investigated by the police.