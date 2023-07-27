SHILLONG: The unprecedented violence in Tura town of Meghalaya on July 24 evening “was politically motivated”.

This was claimed by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday (July 27), while speaking to reporters in Shillong.

“It seems this (Tura violence) is politically motivated. It has a political agenda, it seems,” said Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong.

“Most of the members, who were arrested, they belong to party A, party B, party C…,” said Tynsong.

He further rubbished claims that the intelligence failure led to the violence in Tura town of Meghalaya on July 24.

“I won’t say it was a (intelligence) failure. But police… need to be more active,” the Meghalaya deputy CM said.

It may be mentioned here that Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard Marak has been named in FIR on Tura violence.

Also read: Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard Marak named in FIR on Tura violence

An ex-militant turned politician Bernard Marak is among the several leaders of political parties – TMC and BJP – from Meghalaya to be named in the FIR.

Besides Bernard Marak, 15 other BJP leaders and 18 TMC leaders have been named in the Meghalaya police’s FIR.

Reacting to his name being mentioned in the FIR on Tura violence, Bernard Marak alleged that Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma is trying to politicise the matter.

A total of 46 persons were named in the FIR, of which 42 have been arrested thus far.

During the unprecedented violence at Tura in Meghalaya on July 24, over 20 government vehicles were damaged.

The miscreants also pelted stones and tried to storm into the mini-secretariat at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Also read: Tura violence was possible ‘murder’ attempt on CM Conrad Sangma: Meghalaya DGP

On July 25, Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi while briefing the media in Shillong, claimed that the violence in Tura town on the evening of July 24 was a possible ‘assassination’ attempt on chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Speaking on the violence at Tura in Meghalaya, DGP LR Bishnoi had said that the incident was ‘pre-planned’ and aimed at “physically harming” CM Conrad Sangma.

“It was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack the chief minister and to damage him physically,” said Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi in Shillong on July 25.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was reportedly in office when the mob of unruly protestors started pelting stones.

Several security personnel sustained injuries during stone pelting by the protestors. Security personnel resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.