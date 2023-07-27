TURA: Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard Marak has been named in FIR on Tura violence.

An ex-militant turned politician Bernard Marak is among the several leaders of political parties – TMC and BJP – from Meghalaya to be named in the FIR.

Besides Bernard Marak, 15 other BJP leaders and 18 TMC leaders have been named in the Meghalaya police’s FIR.

Notably, Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard Marak is also a member of district council (MDC) in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

Reacting to his name being mentioned in the FIR on Tura violence, Bernard Marak alleged that Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma is trying to politicise the matter.

A total of 46 persons were named in the FIR, of which 42 have been arrested thus far.

During the unprecedented violence at Tura in Meghalaya on July 24, over 20 government vehicles were damaged.

The miscreants also pelted stones and tried to storm into the mini-secretariat at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

On July 25, Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi while briefing the media in Shillong, claimed that the violence in Tura town on the evening of July 24 was a possible ‘assassination’ attempt on chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Speaking on the violence at Tura in Meghalaya, DGP LR Bishnoi had said that the incident was ‘pre-planned’ and aimed at “physically harming” CM Conrad Sangma.

“It was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack the chief minister and to damage him physically,” said Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi in Shillong on July 25.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was reportedly in office when the mob of unruly protestors started pelting stones.

Several security personnel sustained injuries during stone pelting by the protestors. Security personnel resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

It may be mentioned here that Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak was arrested on allegations of running a prostitution racket from his farm house near Tura in West Garo Hills district.

Notably, the Bernard Marak was the former chairman of a disbanded militant group and had more than 25 criminal cases against him since the early 2000s.

Among other notable names to be arrested in the Tura violence case is Meghalaya TMC leader Richard Marak.

Richard Marak is a close aide of former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma.