Shillong: In the aftermath of the violent mob attack on July 24th, the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (MTMC) has demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and the immediate suspension of the Director General of Police (DGP) LR Bishnoi and SP, Tura.

The party alleges that their negligence endangered the life of the Chief Minister and put innocent lives at risk during the meeting.

In an official statement released on July 26th, the AITC insisted on an independent probe monitored by the High Court to thoroughly investigate the violence that erupted in Tura.

The party expressed concern about the possibility of police complicity, claiming they might have played a role in instigating the violence despite prior knowledge of a “planned conspiracy.”

The demand for action came shortly after the DGP’s declaration that the mob attack was pre-planned with the intent to harm the Chief Minister.

The AITC criticized the police department for failing to detect the conspiracy in time, leading to the outbreak of mob violence and its aftermath.

The AITC pointed out that prior to the Chief Minister’s visit to Tura, there were indications of mounting anger directed at a cabinet minister.

Despite social media posts hinting at rising emotions and tensions, the police department allegedly overlooked the situation, allowing the violence to unfold.

The party contended that this indicated police complicity in the incident and accused the department of jeopardizing the Chief Minister’s safety in his own constituency.

The AITC also condemned the violence and expressed its solidarity with the victims.

Protests demanding Tura be named the winter capital of Meghalaya turned ugly on Monday (July 24) evening.

A mob of unruly protestors, on July 24 evening, gheraoed the office of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma in Tura and pelted stones.

Several security personnel sustained injuries during stone pelting by the protestors.

Security personnel resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was reportedly in the office when the mob of unruly protestors started pelting stones.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma interacted with the members of the organisations, who were on a hunger strike demanding Tura be named the winter capital of the state.