In a major development in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills region, Rakesh A Sangma has resigned as the chief executive member (CEM) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

GHADC CEM Rakesh Sangma submitted his resignation letter to Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday night.

Deputy CEM of GHADC in Meghalaya – Albinush R Marak is likely to replace Rakesh Sangma as the CEM.

There had been widescale protests in the Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya demanding removal of Rakesh Sangma as GHADC CEM.

Garo Hills-based pressure groups had been protesting against Rakesh Sangma’s appointment as CEM of GHADC over the past several weeks.

The pressure groups had been alleging that Rakesh Sangma’s identity as an indigenous Garo is ‘doubtful’.