As invasion of Ukraine by Russia rages on, a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and India’s evacuation missions to airlift Indian nationals from the war-hit Ukraine.

According to reports, a number of union ministers will be sent to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations.

Among the union ministers to be sent to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, names of Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retd) VK Singh are doing the rounds.

The union minister would travel to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help Indian students.

India has issued “urgent advisory” for Indians who wish to be evacuated from Ukraine via Poland.

“We have arranged 10 buses at Shehyni on the Ukraine side of the border to take Indians to the border checkpoints for transit entry into Poland,” it said.

There are still around 16,000 Indian students still stranded in Ukraine.