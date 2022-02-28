Another flight carrying as many as 249 Indians, who were evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine, reached New Delhi on Monday morning.

This was the fifth Operation Ganga flight that evacuated Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

The flight departed from Bucharest – the capital of Romania – and landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Monday.

The Indian students after arriving in New Delhi, expressed relief.

“The government helped us a lot. Support was provided by the Indian Embassies in Kyiv and Romania. I hope all Indians return safely,” one student who arrive on Monday morning said.

“There are several more Indians still stranded in Ukraine,” said another student.

Meanwhile, nearly 100 students from Gujarat reached Gandhinagar on Monday morning.

These students landed from Ukraine in Mumbai and Delhi and were brought to Gujarat by buses.