At least four more youths from Assam, who were left stranded in war-hit Ukraine have reached New Delhi.

The four Assam youths who reached New Delhi on Sunday from Ukraine are: Shamanay Sarmah, Angshuman Sharma, Gunajit Kashyap and Shajan Hazarika.

All the four evacuated youths from Assam were in Ukraine to pursue higher studies.

“Glad to inform everyone that Shamanay Sarmah, Angshuman Sharma, Gunajit Kashyap and Shajan Hazarika have been safely evacuated from Ukraine. They were received by officials of Assam Bhawan in Delhi where they will be staying till we arrange their air travel to Guwahati,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

