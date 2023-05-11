Shillong: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has denied reports of a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in New Delhi, calling them a “product of speculation, assumption and presumption.”

Sangma urged the media to hear from him directly before publishing such stories, stating that they send conflicting messages and distract from important issues.

Also Read: Assam opposes same-sex marriages in India

Regarding claims made by BJP leader Alexander Laloo Hek that the two had discussed merging with the saffron party, Sangma stated that they had only congratulated each other over tea, and that Hek expressed concern about the continuation of the current political combination led by the National People’s Party (NPP).

Sangma brushed aside Hek’s claim that he asked him to join the BJP, stating that it is natural for political parties to strategize and that the TMC is also seeking to bring other MLAs into their party.

Sangma emphasized the need for political unification in Meghalaya and criticized the failure of like-minded parties to form an alternative government after the March 2 Assembly polls.

Also Read: Assam: Journalist arrested in connection with the Guwahati child-abuse case

He also condemned the merger of the People Democratic Front (PDF) with the NPP as a “desperate attempt” to remain in power.

The TMC leader vowed to protect the interests of the people of the state and take on the government in the coming days.