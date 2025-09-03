Guwahati: A 32-year-old man from Murshidabad, West Bengal, was arrested by Assam Police for allegedly using a fake identity and forged documents to pursue a local woman.

The accused, who had been living in Silchar under the name Sajal Das, ran a small door-to-door marketing business.

Police said he produced forged Aadhaar and voter ID cards to support his false identity.

Neighbours became suspicious after noticing the woman frequently visiting his rented home. On Sunday, a group of residents confronted the man, resulting in a scuffle before he was handed over to police.

During the investigation, authorities recovered both the forged documents and the man’s original identity papers, confirming his real name as Moinul Islam.

Police are now probing whether the documents were obtained from Murshidabad or fabricated locally.