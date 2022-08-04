Thane: A fake recruitment racket was busted by the Naval Police Maharashtra’s Thane which posed as Navy officers to lure people into the scam.

As per reports, the accused would lure people to pay a hefty amount of money and tell them they would be recruited as security guards in the Indian Navy.

The man would claim himself to be Indian Navy Captain Sameer Singh.

The Naval Police in the preliminary investigation found that the accused was using a fake Ministry of Defence letter to make the victims believe that they would be recruited on the INS Kunjali, situated at Colaba, Mumbai.

The reports stated that the person operates from Ambernath (East) in Thane.

The accused also charged application fees for the issue of uniforms and fake Identity Cards.

The Naval Police is further investigating the case to track other people involved in the scam and how many people were so far duped by the individual.