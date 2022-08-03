DIBRUGARH: One cadre of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered through the 18 Garhwal Regiment of the Army and 171 Battalion of the CRPF at the superintendent of the police office in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

The AANLA cadre identified as Devid Brajnayak (31), surrendered before Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra with one 0.32mm pistol, one magazine and three rounds of bullets. The surrendered ultra is a resident of the Na-Bill village of the Golaghat district.

Earlier on May 23, two AANLA cadres, also from Golaghat district had surrendered before the superintendent of police in Dibrugarh with arms and ammunitions. Before that on May 14, two AANLA cadres had surrendered before the police in Dibrugarh.

The All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) formed in 2006 has an estimated strength of around 100 members from Assam’s tea tribe community. The armed cadres of the outfit are said to be around 20.

The outfit claims to be fighting to safeguard the tribal culture and rights of the plantation workers whose ancestors were brought from the rest of India by the British colonialists.

Among its major demands include conferment of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the state’s Adivasi community and rehabilitation of the displaced members of its community. The outfit primarily targets the major tea estates in the upper Assam belt for purpose of extortion.