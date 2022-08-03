Guwahati: The Forest Range Officer of Lakhipur in the Cachar district was arrested by the sleuths of the vigilance and anti-corruption department on Wednesday.

As per reports, the arrested accused has been identified as Debabrata Gogoi, forest range officer, Lakhipur.

He was arrested on graft charges by the department.

As per the reports, the official had demanded a bribe from a person for some official work but the person unwilling to pay the bribe approached the V&AC.

SDGP & Directer V&AC, GP Singh said the accused was caught red-handed with the bribe money.

“It may be mentioned that on seeing our team the Ranger ran away from his chamber along with bribe money and was caught at a distance about 1 km from Range Office by V&AC team after a hot chase”, he added.