GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed officials of the state’s excise department to set up temporary checkpoints along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The temporary checkpoints at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border would be set up to check illegal entry of liquor made in the neighbouring state.

There has been rampant illegal entry of Arunachal-made liquor into Assam in recent times, resulting in huge revenue losses to the excise department.

Arunachal-made liquor worth several crores of rupees were seized by the Assam excise department and police over the last six months.

Also read: Assam | Magnificent vintage car museum at Sonapur: A connoisseur’s delight

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, chaired a review meeting with senior officials of the excise department.

The Assam CM also asked the officials of the excise department to fill up vacancies in grade-3 and grade-4 categories.

Assam excise minister Parimal Shuklabadya along with other senior officials was also present in the meeting.