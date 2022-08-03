Mangaldai: District Consumer Commission (DCC), Darrang has detected unfair trade practices of ‘Mayasheel Retail India Ltd’ which has been running their retail business across the country under the brand name ‘Bazar India’.

While hearing a complaint petition filed by one Shah Nawaz Ahmed, the President of the DCC and the District and Session Judge, Darrang, in a recent exparte judgement directed the aforesaid company to stop unfair trade practice to charge for carrying bag payment.

They are also directed to pay the complainant an amount of Rs 4000 as compensation for harassment, mental agony and financial loss, an amount of Rs 1000 as the cost of the proceeding and another amount of Rs 3/- that was paid for the carry bag.

The entire amount of Rs 5,003 shall carry interest @Rs 6% per annum from the date of filing of the complaint till its realisation. In the judgement, the trading company is further directed to provide free carry bags to the customers whoever purchase articles from its shop.

In the petition, the complainant had alleged that on June 23, 2019, when he purchased goods amounting to Rs 649 from ‘Bazar India ‘retail shop located at LNB road Mangaldai, he was forced to pay an amount of Rs 3/- for the carry bag with a printed advertisement of the trading company on both sides of it .

Later he filed a complaint before the DCC u/s 12 of the Consumer Protection Act 1986 claiming the cost of the carry bag, compensation for harassment, mental agony and financial loss amounting to rupees one lakh and compensation for service provided for advertisement amounting to rupees three lakhs.