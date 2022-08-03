Guwahati: A woman’s dead body was found inside a sack dumped in a drain near Baminimaidam in Guwahati.

The police suspected the case to be a murder and on verifying the identity, the woman was identified as Mofida Begum.

The dead body was spotted by a few rag pickers in the Bhaskarnagar area of Bamunimaidam.

Also Read: Temporary checkpoints to be set up at Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border

As per some locals, the woman lived in a rented house in the area with her husband, Altaf Ali and her two children. They added that she was missing for the past two days and was later found dead in the drain.

Also Read: Man out on bail rapes the same woman again in Madhya Pradesh

Some even claimed that after the dead body was recovered, the husband along with the children fled from the spot.

The police have now initiated an investigation and the husband has been thought to be the primary suspect in the case.