Jabalpur: In what can be termed a horrific incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur who is out on bail in a rape case allegedly raped the same woman at a knife point.

The man was arrested in 2020 for raping the woman who was a minor back then. However, in 2021, after almost a year, he was granted bail.

The man then a few days ago raped her again threatening her with a knife to withdraw the case filed earlier.

Also Read: Temporary checkpoints to be set up at Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border

The woman in her latest complaint stated that this time the accused along with his friends had barged into her house and raped her. She also claimed that his friends made a video of the incident and said if the case was not withdrawn, they would make the video viral.

The woman is 19 years old now.

Also Read: Assam floods haunt again, more than 36000 affected in past 24 hours

Police said that the accused is identified as Vivek Patel and was out on bail. He is currently on the run.

The police have launched a search operation to nab all the persons involved in the case. A case of gang rape has been filed.