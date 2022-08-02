Guwahati: Just when the situation regarding the floods in Assam seemed to improve, another wave of floods hit the state leaving more than 36 thousand people affected.

As per the latest ASDMA data available, eight districts including Bajali, Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri have witnessed the fresh flood.

As per the date, 12 revenue circles and 91 villages have been affected across these eight districts.

In total, 36601 people are affected while 4323.32 hectares of crop area have been damaged.

In total, 11 relief camps and 10 relief distribution centres are functioning. These are housing 1856 inmates in them.

In total, 54780 animals remain affected by the floods.