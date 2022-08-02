Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to reward 10 non-gazetted employees at the state level and 89 at the district level to recognize their good performance.

The employees who perform well will be awarded a one-year extension of service, pushing the age of superannuation to 61 years, along with a cash award of Rs 25,000, and a citation, said an official statement.

The awards will be called the ‘Lok Sewa Puraskar’ and they will be presented on Lok Kalyan Divas on August 5, coinciding with the death anniversary of Assam’s first Chief Minister Gopinath Bordoloi.

Two panels – a Screening Committee, and a State-Level Committee – were constituted for the evaluation and selection of the awardees.

The main criteria for selection included work ethics, punctuality, integrity, and other yardsticks decided by the committees, added the statement.

The 89 people selected for the district-level award were picked from 259 nominations received from 35 districts, and 10 employees for the state-level award were chosen out of 99 proposals submitted by various departments and directorates.