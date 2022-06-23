Assam Minister Ashok Singhal visited Radisson Blu hotel, where rebel MLAS are camping

Guwahati: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that Assam Government has helped the rebel Shiv Sena MLAS who are camping in a Guwahati hotel.

“Everyone knows how the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were taken to Gujarat & then Assam. We don’t have to take the names of all those assisting them…Assam Government is helping them. I don’t need to take any names further,” Sharad Pawar said.

Pawar’s comments come on Thursday hours after Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal visited city’s Radisson Blu hotel, where at least 40 rebel MLAS from Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde are camping. It is immediately not known whether Singhal held any discussion with the MLAs or not.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the hotel hosting the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Sarma, was seen checking into the Radisson Blu in Guwahati and his convoy was seen exiting early in the morning before the rebel Sena MLAs arrived.

The rebel Sena MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, who were holed up at Le Meridien resort in Surat, Gujarat, landed at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport in Assam around 6.30 am on Wednesday and drove straight to the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati.

BJP MLA Sushnta Borgohaion and MP Pallab Lochan Das went to the LGBI airport to receive the rebel MLAs.

Meghalya CM Conrad Sangma also met the Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati on Thursday.