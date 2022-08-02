DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Forest Department on Tuesday seized a truckload of timber at the Panchali Ghat area in Dibrugarh.

As per information, 26 round logs have been seized by Dibrugarh Range with assistance from Dibrugarh police. The miscreants tried to bring the logs to make a raft through the river Brahmaputra.

Pankaj Bora, Dibrugarh Ranger said, “We received the information from the police. Immediately our team with the assistance of police reached the spot and seized the logs. We didn’t find anyone on the spot but the timber. We are investigating the matter,”.

He said, “We have seized one vehicle loaded with timber. A total of 26 logs were seized from the spot. All the logs come through the Brahmaputra river in the raft.”

Sources said the timber smugglers are functioning in a very organised way and running the business with hand in gloves with some corrupt officials

“Every day, logs come through this route and the timber smugglers take them to the timber mills for cutting. Its a very big nexus running in a very organised way in Dibrugarh. The timber smuggler managed everyone in Dibrugarh and ran the illegal business in a quiet manner,” said a source.