DIBRUGARH: Three people were killed by a speeding vehicle at Jaipur Natun Ali road in Dibrugarh on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Vikram Mahali(42), Lakhi Patar(26) and Nirmal Das(35) of Lahowal.

Sources said all three of them were daily wage labourers and they were waiting near the roadside, suddenly a speeding Maruti Suzuki Breeza vehicle bearing registration no(AS 06Z 4617) mowed them.

“Nirmal Das died on the spot but two of them were rushed to AMCH where they died during treatment. Three of them were waiting for public transport on the roadside at Lahowal,” said an eyewitness.

The agitated public held the driver of the vehicle and also beat him.

Later, he was handed over to the police.

“The driver was drunk and he was driving from the Dibrugarh side and going towards Duliajan. He was coming at a high speed and could not control his vehicle and hit three labourers who were waiting on the roadside. One person died on the spot and the other two of them died at AMCH,” said a police official.