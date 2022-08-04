Guwahati: On Wednesday, at least 11 new cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) were reported in Assam.

As per the latest reports, the total tally of cases has reached 326 cases since July 1 this year.

Of the total reported cases, Karbi Anglong had three new cases, while two cases each were reported from Biswanath, Chirang and Kamrup districts and one each in West Karbi Anglong and Sonitpur.

There were no new reports of any deaths in the state and the number of deaths remained at 52.

With the new cases rising, the NH has issued a set of SOP for tackling the situation.

It may be mentioned that Japanese encephalitis is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites.

The virus is usually found in pigs and birds. It is passed to mosquitoes if they bite the infected animals and later onto humans through the mosquitoes.