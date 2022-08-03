North Lakhimpur: A mass wedding ceremony was conducted in North Lakhimpur and almost six hundred couples performed the rituals of tying the knot according to traditional religious customs.

The mass wedding ceremony was organized by the Vivah Sanskar Smity-Lakhimpur in association with The Hans Foundation, New Delhi.

For that occasion, a massive pandal was erected at Tyagkshetra in North Lakhimpur where 588 couples, mostly in marriage for years without any social rituals and recognitions were ceremonially tied their nuptial knots provided by the organizers.

Speaking on the occasion Tapan Bezbaruah, the organizer of the event said that the mass wedding ceremony was organized to bring all the marriages to the social fold whose status had not been socialized or formalized as per the religious customs.

“Couples that marry of their own remain so till their deaths and on some occasions, the villagers or neighbours refuse to carry the dead for cremation for that marital status. Therefore in a bid to turn those couples into our religious fold, we are organizing this mass ceremony”, said another organizer of the event.

The mass wedding ceremony was attended by Mata Shri Mangla Ji and Bhole Ji Maharaj—two eminent spiritual heads from Uttarakhand as chief guests. Lakhimpur DC Sumit Sattawan and SP Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa also attended the function as invited guests.

It may be mentioned that the New Delhi-based The Hans Foundation, established in 2009, is a Public Charitable Trust that provides funding support to Not-for-Profit organizations in India. The main areas of intervention for the organization are education, health, livelihood and disability.