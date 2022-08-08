TURA: Arrested Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak is allegedly not cooperating in the probe on the allegations of him running a prostitution racket from his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

This was stated by the Meghalaya police, which is investigating the allegations against the state BJP vice president.

Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak was arrested on July 26 by the Uttar Pradesh police after the Meghalaya police issued a lookout for him.

Marak, according to police, has been claiming that although he was running the farmhouse as a homestay for around two years, he has no clue about anything that might have happened in the last three months at the farmhouse.

Bernard Marak has been accused of running a prostitution racket at his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya police made this claim following a raid on the night of July 22 at Rimpu Bagan farmhouse of Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

A total of 73 people, including 24 girls, were taken into custody by the Meghalaya police following the raid.

The police also rescued five children – four boys and a girl – who were kept under lock and key in unhygienic conditions.

Moreover, police also recovered a substantial quantity of explosives from the farmhouse of the Meghalaya BJP vice president.

On the other hand, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has ruled out the possibility of an independent probe on the ‘brothel’ allegations against state BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that a police investigation along with a magisterial inquiry is underway, which would suffice and the probe is yielding results.

“There is no reason to have an independent probe,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

Notably, Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie has already submitted a memorandum to Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking an independent probe into the arrest Bernard Marak.